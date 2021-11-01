Fall/Halloween Showcase Voting

Where do I vote!?

Voting is done via this Google Form! (We do not track emails or google accounts!)

Voting concludes at 2pm CET on Friday November 5th..

How the Voting works

Voting is simple. You have a total of three votes, each with a different weight.

Each entry can receive one of your votes max, and each weight of vote (5, 3, 1 points) can only be given once.

The winner will be determined by the total amount of points every entry got. In case of a tie, we will compare who has more 5 point votes (3 point votes if those tie as well, and 1 point votes if THOSE tie as well). Should both entries receive the same amount of votes of each weight, they will share the tied place.