Terrain Of Magical Expertise - Patch 211101 is now live!

Greetings hackers!

We are back with another update for Terrain of Magical Expertise! We've fixed the bugged quest that had issues with collecting gems from the "Cleartz" enemies in Prehnite Peaks.

Furthermore, we'd like to let you know that the OST is available on our Bandcamp . And that is not all! A special fully-animated OVA called "Terrain of Magical Expertise: GENESIS" will be released on TOME's YouTube channel for TOME's 10th anniversary on November 11th.

We would also like to use this opportunity to thank all of our fans, who share their feedback and / or support in our Steam Forums. It helps us immensely with identifying bugs and other issues we should fix a thus making the game better for everyone. So here's a huge THANK YOU to all members of our community ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543430/Terrain_of_Magical_Expertise/