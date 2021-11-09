Lame Defenders release in early access!

Hello guys, I decided to release Lame Defenders into early access. The game is currently playable, especialy first few arenas have many waves set up (but will be modified in the future probably). There are 30 heroes for hire and over 30 enemies growing in strength with every wave. Some later arenas have only few monster waves and are more for testing purposes - especially for testing out new monsters and skills.

Please consider this game as a small heroes vs monsters playground that lets you try different combinations of heroes and their skills. There is 150 skills you can use and many more skills used by your enemies.

I will be really happy if you try the game and provide some constructive feedback.