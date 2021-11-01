🐾 Dogs Organized Neatly Now Available! 🐾

Today is the day! We are happy to announce the release of Dogs Organized Neatly!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597730/Dogs_Organized_Neatly/

We started working on this game in April of this year after so many of you requested more levels and cute doggos. Originally we were working on another project but put that on hold to make Dogs Organized Neatly. We thought it would be quite simple to make new graphics and to build some more puzzles but the whole project took waaay longer than anticipated.

Still, we put the same care into this game as we did with Cats Organized Neatly and had a lot of fun, coming up with all the dog names and personalities. We hope you’ll love them as much as we do! We can't wait for you to hear the new music aaaaah!

And if you have a heart for cute doggos, please leave a review. It helps small indie devs like us out a lot since Steam will then show the game to more people. Thank you. <3