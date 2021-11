Share · View all patches · Build 7635394 · Last edited 4 November 2021 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone.

We have updated the terrain in various locations as reported by players around the country.

Please check the list below for details.

・Some terrain adjustments.

...Other minor adjustments and fixes.

The patch has been distributed, so please update your browser.

We would love to see you survey the ruins again!

Stay tuned and enjoy the "Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff-"