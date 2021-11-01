Camp Sal + three new hairstyles

Changes made in revision 8020:

Added Camp Sal

Added hairstyle "Mohawk"

Added hairstyle "Bob"

Added hairstyle "Pigtails"

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the camera to be placed too close to the ground.

Fixed a bug that, under rare circumstances, could cause the terrain to be incorrectly lit.

The defense of Camp Sal consists of three fetchers, one of which is activated in turn every 15 seconds. They can teleport up to 20 spiders into the target area, but each focuses on a different type of enemy: elite, assault, and regular. Being in the right place at the right time is of great strategic importance and you should therefore always keep an eye on the progress bars.

The fetchers can be used in two different ways. On the one hand, you can stay away from a fetcher that has just been activated and take advantage of the fact that the affected spiders freeze and are thus incapacitated for a while. On the other hand, there is of course hardly a better opportunity to actually kill them.

The 15-second rhythm is relatively fast and you will have to come to terms with the fact that you cannot always be there on time. But, of course, the one fetcher that could save you from a hairy situation always takes forever to activate. Take it easy and adjust your plans and strategies when necessary.

I've added three more hairstyles, all of which come with physics. I was hoping for more, but I think three is the maximum I can do in a week.

That's mainly because I have a hard time finding hairstyles that work well in the style of my game. I spent most of the last week researching hairstyles and I don't think I can speed that up. I guess we'll all have to be patient.

So, if you are waiting for something in particular, please let me know.