Basketball Classics v2.0.1 available now!

Hi everyone! Happy Halloween!

Check out that sweeeet new store banner! Dave has been hard at work on a bunch of great new art for the game - new banners, spotlights, and capsule images. Have a look and let us know what you think!

Today we’ve got a new maintenance release for you. A bunch of random fixes - some performance tweaks, patched a few balance issues, a fix for a bug that sometimes makes things a little weird after playing a few matches in a row… Lots of little stuff.

Plenty of big news to come. Thanks for playing!

Namo Gamo