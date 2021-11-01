 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Basketball Classics update for 1 November 2021

Basketball Classics v2.0.1 available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7635290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Happy Halloween!

Check out that sweeeet new store banner! Dave has been hard at work on a bunch of great new art for the game - new banners, spotlights, and capsule images. Have a look and let us know what you think!

Today we’ve got a new maintenance release for you. A bunch of random fixes - some performance tweaks, patched a few balance issues, a fix for a bug that sometimes makes things a little weird after playing a few matches in a row… Lots of little stuff.

Plenty of big news to come. Thanks for playing!

Namo Gamo

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 819631
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 819632
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 819633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.