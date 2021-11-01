Changes

Added the ability to rebind movement keys

Added a message for players who joined a game in progress

Added hints for energy drink and the energized buff

Added velocity check for construction node, construction screen now closes when you move

Added Lottery spirit event

Added guided tutorial (can be disabled in settings)(First pass, we’ll be polishing as we go)

Added Mouse Inversion (Supports Y, X and would you believe it X and Y)

Added more situational hints

Added a scrap indicator to construction wheel

Added an audio cue for non hitman players who try to pick up a briefcase

Added an on screen message for the werewolf indicating they'll transform soon

Added Karma System option for Host

Added Opt in Permanence option for Host

Removed leaving message (Temporarily until we sort out a ban issue)

Removed Heck from raygun renegades map pool

Can now see assigned names in the tab menu if within voice range.

Increased the price of bombs

Increased the price of bear traps

Increased Signal’s base walk speed by 20%

Kavorkian Institute-when a victim escapes 30 seconds is added to the timer

Outpost 32 - when all samples are destroyed, 60 seconds is added to the timer

Skyfall - Added 1 more puzzle required to solve

Skyfall - When puzzles are solved, adds 60 seconds to the timer.

Hitman - no longer punished for accidental kills done with Chaos Warp

Players in the dream realm are now immune to bear traps

Killers now earn points for destroying constructions

Player models no longer receive environment decals

Puppet spawn ability cooldown increased to 30 seconds from 25

Hitman received slight buff (earns more scrap from briefcases)

Twins health reduced to 35 from 40

Adjusted starting volume to be at 75%

Bug Fixes

Removed Dream Eater from Titan One Six until an issue with them is resolved.

Fixed Player Voice Volume not being affected by Voice Volume slider

Serverlist now refreshes when the Wrong Version dialog box pops up.

Servers now properly initialize with the correct version.

Fixed a visual disparity for a drop down box in the settings menu.

Fixed an alignment issue with the server browser

Lowered the Agony sounds in Heck.

Applied some heavy optimizations to the rocks in Titan One Six

Removed the star from cosmetic tabs

Fixed a bug that prevented the player limit box from being erased to allow for a new value to be input.

Fixed a semantic problem in the description for the Kavorkian Institute, going forward please remember that I was publicly educated, this will happen again!

Fixed a bug that allowed victory decos to receive decals, leading to some weird visuals.

Fixed a bug that allowed spawning of spirit objects at the end of a match

Camp Valentine now properly shows progress

Fixed Rocket in titan giving an oxygen break

Camp Valentine now properly shows objective during lobby screen

Fixed Painting not triggering horror note on players

Fixed chaos warp (should no longer get stuck in the ground)

Fixed a hole in Route 69

Bombs now properly show who killed you

Bear traps now properly show who killed you

Puppet master -uncontrolled puppets are no long affected by Overstimulated or Bunch of Drunks

Fixed issue where codex message was popping up multiple times

Fixed an issue that would cause health not to update after healing

Small boy and Brawny now properly scale off of your base health

Tombstones are now properly cleared at the end of match

Hell batteries should no longer solve without all being properly set

Contagious now only gives buffs/debuffs other players don't have to prevent infinite stacking

Fixed a bug where Twin's needles would "kidnap" objectives, constructions, my mother

Killers no longer generate sound waves

Let us know on Discord or on the steam board if you run into any issues!