Changes
Added the ability to rebind movement keys
Added a message for players who joined a game in progress
Added hints for energy drink and the energized buff
Added velocity check for construction node, construction screen now closes when you move
Added Lottery spirit event
Added guided tutorial (can be disabled in settings)(First pass, we’ll be polishing as we go)
Added Mouse Inversion (Supports Y, X and would you believe it X and Y)
Added more situational hints
Added a scrap indicator to construction wheel
Added an audio cue for non hitman players who try to pick up a briefcase
Added an on screen message for the werewolf indicating they'll transform soon
Added Karma System option for Host
Added Opt in Permanence option for Host
Removed leaving message (Temporarily until we sort out a ban issue)
Removed Heck from raygun renegades map pool
Can now see assigned names in the tab menu if within voice range.
Increased the price of bombs
Increased the price of bear traps
Increased Signal’s base walk speed by 20%
Kavorkian Institute-when a victim escapes 30 seconds is added to the timer
Outpost 32 - when all samples are destroyed, 60 seconds is added to the timer
Skyfall - Added 1 more puzzle required to solve
Skyfall - When puzzles are solved, adds 60 seconds to the timer.
Hitman - no longer punished for accidental kills done with Chaos Warp
Players in the dream realm are now immune to bear traps
Killers now earn points for destroying constructions
Player models no longer receive environment decals
Puppet spawn ability cooldown increased to 30 seconds from 25
Hitman received slight buff (earns more scrap from briefcases)
Twins health reduced to 35 from 40
Adjusted starting volume to be at 75%
Bug Fixes
Removed Dream Eater from Titan One Six until an issue with them is resolved.
Fixed Player Voice Volume not being affected by Voice Volume slider
Serverlist now refreshes when the Wrong Version dialog box pops up.
Servers now properly initialize with the correct version.
Fixed a visual disparity for a drop down box in the settings menu.
Fixed an alignment issue with the server browser
Lowered the Agony sounds in Heck.
Applied some heavy optimizations to the rocks in Titan One Six
Removed the star from cosmetic tabs
Fixed a bug that prevented the player limit box from being erased to allow for a new value to be input.
Fixed a semantic problem in the description for the Kavorkian Institute, going forward please remember that I was publicly educated, this will happen again!
Fixed a bug that allowed victory decos to receive decals, leading to some weird visuals.
Fixed a bug that allowed spawning of spirit objects at the end of a match
Camp Valentine now properly shows progress
Fixed Rocket in titan giving an oxygen break
Camp Valentine now properly shows objective during lobby screen
Fixed Painting not triggering horror note on players
Fixed chaos warp (should no longer get stuck in the ground)
Fixed a hole in Route 69
Bombs now properly show who killed you
Bear traps now properly show who killed you
Puppet master -uncontrolled puppets are no long affected by Overstimulated or Bunch of Drunks
Fixed issue where codex message was popping up multiple times
Fixed an issue that would cause health not to update after healing
Small boy and Brawny now properly scale off of your base health
Tombstones are now properly cleared at the end of match
Hell batteries should no longer solve without all being properly set
Contagious now only gives buffs/debuffs other players don't have to prevent infinite stacking
Fixed a bug where Twin's needles would "kidnap" objectives, constructions, my mother
Killers no longer generate sound waves
Let us know on Discord or on the steam board if you run into any issues!
