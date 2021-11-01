Bug Fixes (11-01-21)

"1. Fixed a Bug that caused Mouse Left Click when clicking on (Exit to Menu) to hang and save the clicking state. Because of this, when loading back into a game file and opening the pause menu, the first option you hovered over would be selected without clicking

2. Fixed a bug that allowed the player to move prematurely when loading from a save file into the Bio-Shop. Doing so would cause the player to be stuck in a running animation.

3. Added Zeropadding to Total Playtime and elsewhere. Was originally shown as (1 : 1 : 1). Will now show as (1 : 01 : 01).

4. Corrected grammatical errors.

5. Updated Hepato's secondary dialogue."