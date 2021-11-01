The server will be updated for maintenance on 11/01 13.10

①VIP member benefits increased vis daily can receive: VIP1 100,000 vip2 200,000 vip3 300,000 vip4 400,000 .

②Added props durability guardian talisman (not stackable time), fixed the large bundle of bows and arrows, ammunition can not be automatically added.

③ fixed the ranger transfer task repair, swordsman shield of fighting skills learning.

④ deep sea copy entrance changed to fixed location entrance.

⑤ Online reporting system. Timely view the target object reported as a key monitoring object, malicious reporting will be punished. Mail system to add suggestions collection once adopted to give certain rewards, the same suggestions do not repeat the submission.

⑥Mirror light optimization on the monster anti-injury level difference the greater the effect is smaller.

⑦ Ocean World Cup time adjustment to every Monday registration, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday for the game. Match time is 20:00-21:30

Siege war adjusted to, every Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday registration, the next day siege, the time is 19:45-22:00, the siege disabled the follow function.

⑧ red name rule changes: cancel the red name drop attribute limit, red name time limit more than 30 hours or red name death back to the resurrection point will be caught by the system guards to grounded, red name death increases the damage to equipment durability, enhance the price of atonement pills.

⑨ increase the war mode. Only the hostile guild hostile alliance, color change, red name damage, will not be able to exit the fleet during the battle, to circumvent the phenomenon of harm red.

⑩ Suspend the development of orange clothing system, maintain the existing equipment system, will be devoted to optimizing the experience, rich game content.