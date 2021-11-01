 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Craftopia update for 1 November 2021

Development Status Report for October

Share · View all patches · Build 7634855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia. This is the development status report for October.

We've released 5 patches since the previous major update.

▼ Major Developments

• "Mysterious Dungeon" where enemies get stronger as you climb up!

• "Airplane" the new flying vehicle!

• The new weapon type "Katana" for advanced players and oriental body equipment!

▼ Other Developments and Contents Being Prepared

[In Progress (to be released in the next update)]

• Lock-on function, new bosses, Fishery system, improvement on treasure boxes and merchants, the mission that expands Cloud Storage

▼ Other Contents in the Next Update

• New Weapons and Equipment's 16+

• New Skills 3+

• New Pets 3+

• New Vehicles 2

*The amount of content is subject to change since they are still under development.

Not only for the contents listed above but also for other various contents that are currently under development!

We'll keep posting a development status report on a monthly basis; please stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support!

Craftopia Development Team

Changed depots in private_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 7634855
Craftopia Windows64 Depot 1307551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.