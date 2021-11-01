This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia. This is the development status report for October.

We've released 5 patches since the previous major update.

▼ Major Developments

• "Mysterious Dungeon" where enemies get stronger as you climb up!

• "Airplane" the new flying vehicle!

• The new weapon type "Katana" for advanced players and oriental body equipment!

▼ Other Developments and Contents Being Prepared

[In Progress (to be released in the next update)]

• Lock-on function, new bosses, Fishery system, improvement on treasure boxes and merchants, the mission that expands Cloud Storage

▼ Other Contents in the Next Update

• New Weapons and Equipment's 16+

• New Skills 3+

• New Pets 3+

• New Vehicles 2

*The amount of content is subject to change since they are still under development.

Not only for the contents listed above but also for other various contents that are currently under development!

We'll keep posting a development status report on a monthly basis; please stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support!

Craftopia Development Team