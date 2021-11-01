Night One update version 1.16 released!

The update to Night One we've been working on for a while is here! If you want something spooky and sexy to play on your Halloween evening, here it is! The Night One updated includes a couple of bonus scenes, a little bit of lewd, and some expanded plot that introduces a character who will be recurring in future nights! Here's a full changelog:

Added two new scenes! Added pictures to other ones Added more music!

-Developed a crossfader so music begins and ends better

-Discovered oggs can be better

-Relooped music!

-Releveled music for optimal listening Fixed Pictures

-Fixed Dr. B's images

-Fix Naomi images Added more sound effects Added a sound effect on the right channel so those of you who are crazy and don't love our voice actors should be able to sit in silence. Added so many voice effects Many bug fixes Added Replays that just show the scene Reworked character select Did code work for several things coming up

We wanted it out before Halloween, but we'll take Halloween itself too! Why did it take longer than we expected? Well, Frosto, the head writer and programmer heard a sad mewing at his apartment door one day, and he took in a little kitten. After finding the owner, he was allowed to keep her!

This is Callie, and she is the little troublemaker who kept distracting him.

So what's next? We continue work on Night Two, of course! When is it coming? Well, a lot of things have happened this year, for all of us. It's been quite stressful at times, but work continues at a steady pace. Not as quickly as we were hoping, but sometimes it just be like that, you know? We have more art to finish, more writing to work on, and some more fun bits to program. If we want to make this game without having a stress-induced meltdown by crunching, Night Two is going to be coming out in the early part of 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances. As Night Two will be a paid game, I would rather give you (and I'm sure you'd all rather play) a polished game than one we rushed and didn't enjoy working on!

