Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 10

Hello everyone!

It's time for update number 10.

Here's all our new (halloween-themed) content:

New Wound Systems:

Wounds are no longer stat based, they all now have their own unique cards that get automatically equipped into your equipment screen so that they can heal and be treated individually.

In addition to this, there are many new types of wounds you can get, making the whole experience more interesting and realistic.

The wounds we now have are:

Sprained Wrists and Ankles

Fractured Legs and Arms

Lacerations on Legs and Arms

Minor Lacerations and Abrasions

Individual Wounds:

Getting wounds is no longer limited to the shipwreck and the boar, climbing or slipping will now sometimes result on sprained ankles or wrists, or even in fractures if you are unlucky enough.

Wound Effects:

Wounds will now also affect your everyday tasks, hurt a leg and it will take longer and be more tiring to travel or do activities that require your legs, hurt your arms and crafting things with your hands will also take longer.

Wound Treatment:

Each open wound now has its own rate of infection and has to be washed separately as well as treated with dressings, splints and tourniquets depending on their type.

Wounds can now also have Aloe Vera applied to them to help them heal, and open lacerations can be stitched up with a threaded needle.

We've also added a splint to treat sprains and fractures and a new simpler, but worse, tourniquet that does not require cloth.

Wounds have made the game a bit more dangerous! So make sure you are ready before taking any risks! Don't hesitate to send feedback my way, I'll be spending most of next week balancing these new system and making sure it feels fair and fun.

Oh, and we added a new perk so that you can start with a broken leg too! :)

Halloween Character and Perks!

I thought it would be fun to do something for Halloween so I added a temporary halloween character with some very unique perks. The character is a mermaid-like creature that has decided to make the island her nest. She can drink salt water and see in the dark but her skin needs to be kept moist and burns when in contact with the sun. I thought it could be a fun challenge for those who want to try it, as her selection of perks ensures that her run will be a unique one.

I'll release her perks as secret ones later in the week! ;)

Tweaks:

Jerrycan can now be boiled.

Aloe Vera Gel is now crafted with a recipe (unlocked with herbology) and produces 3 gels from two leaves.

Aloe Vera Leaves can be applied directly as a minor version of aloe vera gel.

Jungle Salad is now much cheaper, making it a more viable option.

Retreating from Boar Encounters now takes less time.

It is now easier to get saturated of eating one type of food.

Puddles clean a bit less when you refresh yourself with them.

Refreshing yourself in Puddles now spends water.

Fixes:

Fixed many cases where the survivalist's axe could not be used for certain tasks.

Drinking coconut milk is now correctly considered a vegetarian action.

Eating fish scraps now properly increases fish saturation.

Minor works were done on performance (nothing too visible yet though).

That's all for now!

Hope you have a nice week!