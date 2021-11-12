Ancient Huntsmen now online！

In the ancient days, Pangu created the Huaxia world, the lives of the common people were rendered happy. But one day, monsters came to Huaxia world. Huaxia civilization was on the verge of destruction. There are two roles in Ancient Huntsmen for players to rescue the ancient civilization.

Features：

Sorcerer: who has the ancient history in his hand and knows everything about it. He can control the elements of the world and is characterized by a wide range of attacks and strong attribute restraint.

Hunter: holding the ancient stone forged spirit bow, can launch infinite arrows, is characterized by high damage, fast frequency.

Arrow tower: There are four arrow towers on the map, players can activate the arrow tower by clicking the tower which costs gold to activate or upgrade the arrow tower.

-Item: Click the side button on the Controller to call the item bar below. There are currently two items to choose from.

-Skills: Skills can be selected through the joystick of the right-hand controller, players can select skills according to the current situation.