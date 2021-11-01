Patch Notes for October 31

-Added Ep.3. It's lacking 2 stages, and a boss (there's a stub boss in place). It's very W.I.P but it's there.

-SSAO is now turned on/off with screen filters setting.

-made some changes on how damage calculations was made. Some calls where redundantly decreasing damage.

-ALSO, SMG was being nerfed down, it's now doing 6 of damage, as usual.

-Made some changes on how and when the Scanwall drags with player

-Changed how screenshake works (removed the subtle FOV effect, increased general shake)

-Changed crosshair, added option to change it, and change it's alpha value

There's still some heavy work to do on the optimization side. I must really apologize for everyone having slow-downs ingame (it's running kinda slow on my pc too). I've been looking for the culprit of the slowdowns, while optimizing lot's of things in-game, but I'm yet to find what's really going on.

I will keep it as my priority one this week.

Thanks again,