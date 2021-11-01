 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest update for 1 November 2021

Patch Notes for October 31

Share · View all patches · Build 7634412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Ep.3. It's lacking 2 stages, and a boss (there's a stub boss in place). It's very W.I.P but it's there.

-SSAO is now turned on/off with screen filters setting.

-made some changes on how damage calculations was made. Some calls where redundantly decreasing damage.

-ALSO, SMG was being nerfed down, it's now doing 6 of damage, as usual.

-Made some changes on how and when the Scanwall drags with player

-Changed how screenshake works (removed the subtle FOV effect, increased general shake)

-Changed crosshair, added option to change it, and change it's alpha value

There's still some heavy work to do on the optimization side. I must really apologize for everyone having slow-downs ingame (it's running kinda slow on my pc too). I've been looking for the culprit of the slowdowns, while optimizing lot's of things in-game, but I'm yet to find what's really going on.

I will keep it as my priority one this week.

Thanks again,

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest Content Depot 1534371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.