No more crashing! Well, only the ones on the track anyway. Hopefully this should be the end of it.

Also, a couple of other fixes..

Release notes:

Now OpenGL mode to prevent crashes

Improved stray checking ('return to here!') code

Fixed multiplayer UI flow