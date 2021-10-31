Early Access 1.4.2b Hotfix Patchnotes

A new update is now live! The focus of this update was to fix a few crashes, but we've also made some balance changes to all 3 classes.

Mage Buff

It's super fun to run around as a Mage firing off shots, but when playing solo it feels really nasty to run out of mana. While this is a necessary balance issue as Mages can totally avoid taking damage until this point, it makes sense to delay it a little and make it feel less like you're waiting around for your mana to restore. This small stat change will allow you to fire off shots more regularly when low on mana, taking away some of that boredom.

Ranged attacks now require 3 mana (previously 5)

Mage is the only play style that has action-oriented combat. As BrawlQuest runs at only 1 tick, it can feel a little odd when you fire a shot if there's even a small amount of lag. Increasing the range of a staff's blast will make this situation less frequent.

Increased radius of ranged attacks to 3 meters (previously 2 meters)

Melee Buff

We're not just buffing Mages! Stoics get to use the best armour and with the addition of the Bone Sword also have a +80 melee weapon, enchant-able up to +110. Warriors - meanwhile - only get to have a +50 STR boost that may be totally diminished if the RNGod is not on your side. So, we're making this pretty huge change to how melee damage is calculated to make Warrior feel more satisfying.

Removed RNG from melee damage calculations

Critical hits now deal double weapon damage (previously double STR)

Previously you would deal your weapon's damage plus 1 to STR damage, with a 1 in 5 chance of a critical hit dealing STR*2 damage. Critical hits now instead deal double weapon damage, and the entirety of your STR is taken into account.

Obviously this is usable by both Stoics and Warriors, but this makes the +50 STR gain from being in the Warrior Order more significant.

Other Changes

XP now spills over when levelling up rather than being hard set to 0

Set ambient darkness to a purple hue to match Halloween event login screen

Fixes