Game Freeze quick Fix

Hi there. As a lot of you may noticed, there was a bug that will freeze the game by no reason.
I fixed this bug and the game will not freeze anymore.
A great thank's to all who informed me about this bug :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi there. As a lot of you may noticed, there was a bug that will freeze the game by no reason.
I fixed this bug and the game will not freeze anymore.
A great thank's to all who informed me about this bug :)
Changed files in this update