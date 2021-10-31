 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 31 October 2021

Game Freeze quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7634010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there. As a lot of you may noticed, there was a bug that will freeze the game by no reason.

I fixed this bug and the game will not freeze anymore.

A great thank's to all who informed me about this bug :)

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Hauptanwendung Depot 970301
