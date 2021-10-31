Halloween Special Event: Hardcore Horror!

Today is the most haunted day of the calendar year! As promised, the game reset is finally here. This is the most pivotal update yet with the game really coming into its own.

New Match Types

Keeping in theme with Halloween, I thought long and hard about what match type would fit well in Mark Out. What match type had one of the more eerie feels to it? What match type had a reputation of being associated with haunting/demonic characters? There was one AND ONLY one match type that fit the bill. That match type was, the LADDER MATCH! Use the steel ladder to bash your opponents body to dust and climb the ladder to win the ultimate prize.

But all kidding aside, the Ladder match is just 1 of the match types added in this update. Along with this match type, take on the brand new CASKET match. Beat your opponent to a pulp. Slam them on the Casket and finish them off by tossing them inside of it.

In addition to these new match types, I finally showed the Cage match some more love. Instead of only having 3 cage match specific cards, you will now have ~10 at your disposal. Due to this change, I have also added all of the Lockdown cards to the Season 1 General Card Pack.

Reversal System

As the developer, I often spend time playing and testing the game. I noticed that I stopped having fun due to the reversal system. It felt as if it had no character to it and often seemed to be a downer on the match. I spent sometime thinking about what could be done about this and finally came to a resolution. Therefore, going forward the reversal system will work as follows:

There is no longer a Reversal resource

To counter a card, you must have a Reversal card in your hand

Reversal cards can be obtained from the Loose Cards section of the Store

Upgrade System

In addition to the Reversal system overhaul, I spent time looking into the Card Upgrade system. It felt as if there was no TRUE incentive to upgrade a card and I wanted to address that. Now, a card will now longer cost more to play if upgraded. This immediately means that a LVL 3 version of a card is more desirable than a LVL 1 version of said card.

Card Balancing

I finally took the time to look at all 250+ cards one by one and balance them to work with the newest gameplay changes. Hopefully, this allows you to put more strategy into your card collection and deck creation. I also put a cost limit of 5 currently to play any card. Doing this prompted me to change the Energy resource max from 10 to 5.