Art Hallow's Eve is Upon Us! Small Patch Notes

It is the night of Arthur Hallows, and the Museum has gained some new cosmetics to celebrate! Plus, the Museum is now FULLY controller compatible! You can use the D-Pad to select your Spotlight areas, the lower face button to open the Spotlight inventory, place pedestals, and using the D-Pad again to select pedestals will shine a spotlight on them for you to place artpieces. You can also press the Start button to open up the Construction menu, and the bumpers to scroll through pages.

Here are the full patch notes for tonight's update:

Features

Museum: Added 2 new cosmetics for Art Hallow’s Eve, including the “Wheat Fields” wallpaper, “Warped Wood” floors, and “Haunted Columns”

Added 2 new cosmetics for Art Hallow’s Eve, including the “Wheat Fields” wallpaper, “Warped Wood” floors, and “Haunted Columns” Museum: Added functionality for scrolling through inventory with Controller Bumpers

Added functionality for scrolling through inventory with Controller Bumpers Museum: Added functionality for opening Construction menu with a Controller (press Start button)

Added functionality for opening Construction menu with a Controller (press Start button) Museum: Added functionality for placing Spotlight Artpieces on pedestals with a Controller

Added functionality for placing Spotlight Artpieces on pedestals with a Controller Museum: Added Analog Stick compatibility to inventory screen selections

Added Analog Stick compatibility to inventory screen selections Museum: Added functionality for returning to Main Menu (press Select button)

Changes

Museum: The Construction icon will stay Red, Blue, and Yellow when the inventory window is open

The Construction icon will stay Red, Blue, and Yellow when the inventory window is open Museum: The Inventory window will always highlight the first item when opened and when changing pages

Bug Fixes

Studio: Fixed the game crashing when initially loading up a Fullscreen Background

Fixed the game crashing when initially loading up a Fullscreen Background Museum: Fixed Pedestals not being marked as “Taken” if they have a Spotlight Artwork when loading the room

Don't forget you have until the end of tonight to submit your pumpkins onto Steam Workshop for the Art Hallow's Eve celebration! We'll be looking through all the levels in-depth this week and contacting winners with their prizes ASAP.

Thank you for playing and have a very Happy Halloween!

- Danny 🎃