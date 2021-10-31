Halloween update!: Version 1.1.0 is out now with new items and weapons!

Thank you all for your patience with this!

I haven't had time to respond to bug reports, but rest assured that I've been paying attention to them, reading them, and trying to tackle them one at a time.

This update is mainly a small content update, but I tried to get in as many fixes and balance changes as possible too. Please enjoy!

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

NEW CONTENT AND FEATURES

15 new weapons! Jack-o'-Lantern Green Candle Radiation Machine Gun Radiation Handgun Radiation Shotgun Huge Hammer Poison Potions Broomstick Bone Trumpet Mini Bazooka Laser Cannon Poison Apple Nuclear Crossbow Syringe Gun

20 new items! UFO Superglue Holster Buzzy Broken Microwave Rocket Shells Rusty Gun Rusty Key Dead Eye Drone Satellite Super Finger! Second Chance X-Ray Glow Sticks Flashbangs Pocket Launcher Mutagen Rotten Melon Error

Beefy enemies! Enemies now have a tiny chance to spawn larger with additional health Higher difficulties and looping increases this chance



CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Fuji's air dash now works by holding the weapon recycle/swap button while punching in the air

Fuji now briefly recieves invincibility frames while air dashing

Lydia does not lose money during boss intros, cutscenes, etc. anymore

Lydia's Pepper Spray does slightly more damage

The cash requirement for receiving free items as Lydia now increases as you loop

Fire in general now does slightly more damage

Fire projectiles also no longer bounce off surfaces by default

Adjusted many floor 1 and 2 room layouts that made unlocking Lydia's alternate costume achievement nearly impossible

Updated Lydia's alternate costume to have a ponytail

Tentacle enemies now stop travelling after a few seconds and move back underwater if they don't hit a wall

Chunks's ground slam attack now only does 1 HP of damage

Made the area of effect for Chunks's ground slam smaller

Increased the damage of the Sword

Bomb projectiles now have a larger explosion

Lowered volume for the Chainsaw

The Resident teleports further away from the player

Various music tracks have had slight adjustments made to them

Dust particles now have a slight fade-out effect on them

Made the money counter tick upwards and downwards faster

Fire particle effects are now semi-transparent and fewer are spawned when using flame weapons

Made the fire damage buff from "Demon Lung" more substantial

Increased the damage buff from "Mr. Moneybags"

The "Surprise Confetti" item is now chance-based

"Blood Bullets" is also now chance-based

"Gunpowder" now only stacks up to two times so your explosions can't cover the entire screen

FIXES

Fixed an exploit where you could generate infinite money using the "Double Slurp Cup" and "Bloodthirst" items

Fixed an exploit involving an interaction between "Blood Bullets" and "Lead Gut" making the player immortal

Fixed an exploit where items such as "Bandolier" and "Roids" would grant buffs upon switching weapons

Fixed a bug where the "Coupon" item would still result in items in the shop costing the same amount as before

Coins do not disappear from challenge rooms anymore

Fixed a bug where Chunks would appear immediately after using a teleporter crystal

Chunks cannot be knocked out on alternate floor 3 anymore

Resolved several texture-related memory leaks

Fixed a crash sometimes caused while leaving a room as Chunks is chasing you

Set a limit for how many bullet casings can appear on the floor

Fixed a bug with the boss victory theme volume not being tied to music volume

Fixed an error where Jeff would appear as Jules during an ending sequence

Medal popups now display line breaks properly

Fixed an issue where you could not bind controls to the B button on a gamepad because it would take you out of the rebinding menu

The start button now takes you out of the control rebinding menu

There have been reports that people's games are still sometimes freezing during level transitions. This is an issue that I thought I had fixed in the previous update, but apparently not. I'm still working out a fix for that one since it's especially egregious. I can't say for certain when a fix for that will be available, but I'll update the game as soon as I figure it out!

Again, thank you all for your support. This is a smaller content update, I know. I'm gonna keep putting out fixes and balance changes, but please look forward to the next content update as well! The tentative plan for the next content update is to release it in January 2022, hopefully around New Years. It'll be much more substantial than this update and I can't wait to share it with all of you! Again, I'll try to regularly put out fixes and balance patches until then.

Thank you all!

-Jack