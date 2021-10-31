Bug Fixes + Loading Screen

Bug Fixes

Fixed a new issue causing the "Missing Clues:" being blank.

Fixed a bug where it wasn't detecting you holding the ghostwriting book.

Fixed a bug where it wasn't detecting players in the room, failing with "Not all players in the room".

Fixed a bug where all the wall cracks had big squares around them.

Fixed a lot of the lighting artifacts (Weird spots of light with no lights on, lights bleeding through walls).

Fixed a bug where the Geiger Counter would still play when it was turned off.

Fixed a bug where the music box wouldn't stop after taking it out of the room.

Fixed a bug where flies, cockroaches, and all other insects wouldn't show up on certain graphics settings.

Fixed a bug where it wasn't detecting all the players being above 140 hr.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the front door wouldn't open/close for players, sometimes locking them out of the house.

Fixed a bug where you could climb on top of the tables in the equipment room.

Changed the pumpkin spawn points so they no longer block doors.

Fixed a bug where scarecrows would spawn inside of houses.

Fixed a bug where it wasn't detecting the "Ghost Specific Items" in the room (crucifix, rune, salt, etc).

Fixed a bug where players would all spawn on top of each other in the lobby, sometimes towering and pushing each other out of the room.

Fixed a bug where certain spawn points would put players in the walls, floors, or even the roof.

Fixed a bug where the equipment would disappear upon pressing "G" while in the journal.

Fixed a bug where you could activate praying by pressing "P" in the journal.

I've also added a basic loading screen when joining all the houses, these will display little tips about the game, or clues to help you if you're constantly dying!

Connectiong Issues:

If you're experiencing delays, connection issues, or lag try pressing Shift + Tab to go into the Steam overlay, go through to "In-Game" and set the "Steam Networking" dropdown to "Never", as shown below. This should force the game to go through Steams servers instead of peer-to-peer. I'm working on figuring out how to make that default!