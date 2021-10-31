 Skip to content

The Mole Men update for 31 October 2021

It's time to play to The Mole Men !

D-Day is here for Molton Studio! A day that we have been waiting for nearly three years... The Mole Men is now available in early access! Each and every player throughout the world can now play our roguelite, rich mix between plateforms and adventures.

Come and explore space and underground of myriads of planets... to defeat the overlord of the galaxy! And let our retro musics inspire you!

Our game in just a glance:

  • adventure plateformer roguelite
  • randomly-generated levels and characters
  • up to four players (coop)
  • original retro musics

