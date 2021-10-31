NMRiH Anniversary Update (1.12) Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

New Maps:

Anxiety [Objective] (by Porkchops4lunch)

The rails can take us no further. There seems to be a train crash up ahead, but at least we managed to escape the dead labs.

With that being said, the news isn't all bad. The map shows another train tunnel that leads straight to St. Sebastian hospital - army mentioned this location over the radio several times - something about evacluation plans.

There must be some maintenance tunnels connecting the different subway routes. Just hope there's someone left up there to help us...

Rockpit [Objective] (by Sirdoggy)

All hell broke loose in the facility. Many of us thought that seeking shelter in the tunnels was a good idea... After some time, we're already low on supplies and boxed in by the undead.

We have to get to the surface. Yesterday we could hear constant gunfire and explosions from the surface, but it suddenly went quiet.

Maybe the situation up there is under control...

Drugstore [Survival] (by Acrilyk)

While looting the Everett Pharmacy Drugstore in Macon, some survivors found a working military radio. It would seem that the army tried to establish a safezone inside the drugstore, but got overrun.

Abandoned by the National Guard, the survivors decide to hole up in the drugstore and make a final stand with the supplies the military left behind.

Upon using the radio, they are told help is on the way, but they have countless undead to slaughter in the meantime...

Maps:

nmo_boardwalk

Overhauled by the map author DrHammer, Boardwalk now includes a new randomized path, new locations, usable heavy machine guns, and various improvements

The ritual is now complete

nmo_brooklyn

Added filter for func_clip_vphysics on the street

Fixed final Mickey sound playing twice if all players get extracted right before extraction expires

Added watermelon

nmo_quarantine

Fixed "TEST" appearing on the screen during finale (#1173)

Reduced spawn rate during finale for improved performance

nmo_underground

Improved optimization

Added cubemaps

Added more spawn locations for battery

Tweaked clips

Tweaked soundscapes

nms_flooded

Improved optimization

Code:

Additions:

Added medical item sharing

Secondary fire (MOUSE2) now gives your active medical item to a player you're facing

You're able to give an item when receiver doesn't own one, and has room in their inventory

Added option to select a main menu background

Available backgrounds:

Greenlit (v.1.07)

Rebirth (v.1.10)

Anniversary (v.1.12) [Default]

...or random rotation

Added Steam text filter for chat

Follows preferences made in Steam account settings, can be disabled entirely in options

Added new achievements:

Exposure Therapy: Successfully complete Anxiety

Beyond the Sea: Complete Boardwalk in 14 minutes or less

A New Day: Successfully survive Drugstore

Rockstar!: Successfully complete Rockpit

Melon Felon: Rescue the melon and celebrate!

Added "change difficulty" call vote issue

Added a new numeric font to keypad display, "DSEG7 Classic"

Added difficulty selection to create game dialog

Added new UI font "Source Serif Pro", a cross-platform libre font that replaces "Georgia"

Command "nmrih_support_helper" now displays Linux kernel version, game version, and works server-side

Medical item sounds are now played for everyone

Music manager now supports custom music states

Workshop: Added command "workshop_remove", removes a Workshop map from the list

Additions for mappers and modders:

Added server rulesets, a new system for difficulty modes

_Rulesets are simple keyvalue scripts that include a selection of gameplay cvars for easy tweaking, all values are set and reverted similar to the previous difficulty system.

All existing difficulty scripts have been converted to ruleset syntax, you can find them in the new rulesets directory.

Custom balance scripts as raw .txt are now allowed by setting a respective cvar (sv_allow_custombalance), the server will be tagged as modded.

Added "AllowEmpty" input to "item_inventory_box"

Added "logic_eventlistener" and "point_event" entities

Added "logic_ruleset", an entity that allows cvars to be set for the duration of the map

Added "logic_script" entity, container for VScript

Added entity "logic_progress", it displays a HUD progress bar on clients, stores progress, and fires an output on completion

Added keyfield and input to enable local light shadows in entity "shadow_control"

Added server-side VScript, based on Mapbase's implementation

Added spawnflag "Remove empty box" to entity "item_inventory_box"

Added VScript keyfields to all entities

MapHack: "keyvalues" field for new entities is now optional

MapHack: Added $script function key

MapHack: Now allows escape characters

Zombie: Added input BecomeCrawler

Zombie: Added input BecomeRunner

Zombie: Added optional spawn rules for crawler / armored zombies

Changes:

Boards no longer appear in random spawner's "ammo" category

Changed console font (12px Terminus)

Demo support no longer validates files when filling ds_playdemo autocomplete

Display continuous progress bar in loading dialog

End the round if all players are extracted by game state commands (resolves #1218)

Flagged hud_fastswitch as cheat (fixes broken weapon HUD when fast switch is disabled)

Game state commands now have compatibility for # prefix (e.g. respawnplayer #2)

Moved "round starting" timer to the top

Replaced "Don't show again" button with a checkbox on NAT warning dialog

Replaced objective and survival HUD textures with localizable strings

Restored -tickrate command line parameter

Restricted the server to only being able to execute commands marked with FCVAR_SERVER_CAN_EXECUTE

Rich presence (Discord / Steam) can now be turned off in the options

Support helper now recognizes Windows 11

Workshop: Overhauled config to resolve issues with multiple server instances

Zippo now extinguishes underwater, and can't be ignited

Fixes:

Fixed "Arrows get stuck in props" (#770)

Fixed "Can't use medical items underwater" (#1228)

Fixed "Choppers sometimes drop supply crates out of bounds" (#1211)

Fixed "ItemBoxItemTaken sent to wrong players" (#1223)

Fixed "Missing inventory icon for boards" (#1232)

Fixed "Player's blood trail disappears after a while" (#1214)

Fixed "player_join_game only gets called when a player spawns" (#1219)

Fixed "Pugman's breathing sound doesn't loop properly" (#1221)

Fixed "Supply crates not despawning when empty" (#1210)

Fixed "Teleported safezones cannot be overrun" (#1230)

Fixed create game dialog listing challenges incorrectly for random map

Fixed deaths not resetting in scoreboard after practice mode ends

Fixed grouped console spew not printing on terminal

Fixed inventory box total count going out of bounds when adding new items via inputs

Fixed physics when server has a custom tickrate

Fixed pickup sound playing for fists or zippo

Fixed player t-posing when there's no active weapon

Fixed player t-posing while using a game_ui

Fixed Workshop Publisher being available when Add-on Manager is disabled by command line

Fixed workshop_validate attempting to read previously deleted entries, resulting in a crash

Special Thanks: