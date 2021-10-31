NMRiH Anniversary Update (1.12) Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:
New Maps:
Anxiety [Objective] (by Porkchops4lunch)
The rails can take us no further. There seems to be a train crash up ahead, but at least we managed to escape the dead labs.
With that being said, the news isn't all bad. The map shows another train tunnel that leads straight to St. Sebastian hospital - army mentioned this location over the radio several times - something about evacluation plans.
There must be some maintenance tunnels connecting the different subway routes. Just hope there's someone left up there to help us...
Rockpit [Objective] (by Sirdoggy)
All hell broke loose in the facility. Many of us thought that seeking shelter in the tunnels was a good idea... After some time, we're already low on supplies and boxed in by the undead.
We have to get to the surface. Yesterday we could hear constant gunfire and explosions from the surface, but it suddenly went quiet.
Maybe the situation up there is under control...
Drugstore [Survival] (by Acrilyk)
While looting the Everett Pharmacy Drugstore in Macon, some survivors found a working military radio. It would seem that the army tried to establish a safezone inside the drugstore, but got overrun.
Abandoned by the National Guard, the survivors decide to hole up in the drugstore and make a final stand with the supplies the military left behind.
Upon using the radio, they are told help is on the way, but they have countless undead to slaughter in the meantime...
Maps:
nmo_boardwalk
- Overhauled by the map author DrHammer, Boardwalk now includes a new randomized path, new locations, usable heavy machine guns, and various improvements
- The ritual is now complete
nmo_brooklyn
- Added filter for func_clip_vphysics on the street
- Fixed final Mickey sound playing twice if all players get extracted right before extraction expires
- Added watermelon
nmo_quarantine
- Fixed "TEST" appearing on the screen during finale (#1173)
- Reduced spawn rate during finale for improved performance
nmo_underground
- Improved optimization
- Added cubemaps
- Added more spawn locations for battery
- Tweaked clips
- Tweaked soundscapes
nms_flooded
- Improved optimization
Code:
Additions:
-
Added medical item sharing
Secondary fire (MOUSE2) now gives your active medical item to a player you're facing
You're able to give an item when receiver doesn't own one, and has room in their inventory
-
Added option to select a main menu background
Available backgrounds:
Greenlit (v.1.07)
Rebirth (v.1.10)
Anniversary (v.1.12) [Default]
...or random rotation
-
Added Steam text filter for chat
Follows preferences made in Steam account settings, can be disabled entirely in options
-
Added new achievements:
-
Exposure Therapy: Successfully complete Anxiety
-
Beyond the Sea: Complete Boardwalk in 14 minutes or less
-
A New Day: Successfully survive Drugstore
-
Rockstar!: Successfully complete Rockpit
-
Melon Felon: Rescue the melon and celebrate!
-
Added "change difficulty" call vote issue
-
Added a new numeric font to keypad display, "DSEG7 Classic"
-
Added difficulty selection to create game dialog
-
Added new UI font "Source Serif Pro", a cross-platform libre font that replaces "Georgia"
-
Command "nmrih_support_helper" now displays Linux kernel version, game version, and works server-side
-
Medical item sounds are now played for everyone
-
Music manager now supports custom music states
-
Workshop: Added command "workshop_remove", removes a Workshop map from the list
Additions for mappers and modders:
-
Added server rulesets, a new system for difficulty modes
_Rulesets are simple keyvalue scripts that include a selection of gameplay cvars for easy tweaking, all values are set and reverted similar to the previous difficulty system.
All existing difficulty scripts have been converted to ruleset syntax, you can find them in the new rulesets directory.
Custom balance scripts as raw .txt are now allowed by setting a respective cvar (sv_allow_custombalance), the server will be tagged as modded.
-
Added "AllowEmpty" input to "item_inventory_box"
-
Added "logic_eventlistener" and "point_event" entities
-
Added "logic_ruleset", an entity that allows cvars to be set for the duration of the map
-
Added "logic_script" entity, container for VScript
-
Added entity "logic_progress", it displays a HUD progress bar on clients, stores progress, and fires an output on completion
-
Added keyfield and input to enable local light shadows in entity "shadow_control"
-
Added server-side VScript, based on Mapbase's implementation
-
Added spawnflag "Remove empty box" to entity "item_inventory_box"
-
Added VScript keyfields to all entities
-
MapHack: "keyvalues" field for new entities is now optional
-
MapHack: Added $script function key
-
MapHack: Now allows escape characters
-
Zombie: Added input BecomeCrawler
-
Zombie: Added input BecomeRunner
-
Zombie: Added optional spawn rules for crawler / armored zombies
Changes:
- Boards no longer appear in random spawner's "ammo" category
- Changed console font (12px Terminus)
- Demo support no longer validates files when filling ds_playdemo autocomplete
- Display continuous progress bar in loading dialog
- End the round if all players are extracted by game state commands (resolves #1218)
- Flagged hud_fastswitch as cheat (fixes broken weapon HUD when fast switch is disabled)
- Game state commands now have compatibility for # prefix (e.g. respawnplayer #2)
- Moved "round starting" timer to the top
- Replaced "Don't show again" button with a checkbox on NAT warning dialog
- Replaced objective and survival HUD textures with localizable strings
- Restored -tickrate command line parameter
- Restricted the server to only being able to execute commands marked with FCVAR_SERVER_CAN_EXECUTE
- Rich presence (Discord / Steam) can now be turned off in the options
- Support helper now recognizes Windows 11
- Workshop: Overhauled config to resolve issues with multiple server instances
- Zippo now extinguishes underwater, and can't be ignited
Fixes:
- Fixed "Arrows get stuck in props" (#770)
- Fixed "Can't use medical items underwater" (#1228)
- Fixed "Choppers sometimes drop supply crates out of bounds" (#1211)
- Fixed "ItemBoxItemTaken sent to wrong players" (#1223)
- Fixed "Missing inventory icon for boards" (#1232)
- Fixed "Player's blood trail disappears after a while" (#1214)
- Fixed "player_join_game only gets called when a player spawns" (#1219)
- Fixed "Pugman's breathing sound doesn't loop properly" (#1221)
- Fixed "Supply crates not despawning when empty" (#1210)
- Fixed "Teleported safezones cannot be overrun" (#1230)
- Fixed create game dialog listing challenges incorrectly for random map
- Fixed deaths not resetting in scoreboard after practice mode ends
- Fixed grouped console spew not printing on terminal
- Fixed inventory box total count going out of bounds when adding new items via inputs
- Fixed physics when server has a custom tickrate
- Fixed pickup sound playing for fists or zippo
- Fixed player t-posing when there's no active weapon
- Fixed player t-posing while using a game_ui
- Fixed Workshop Publisher being available when Add-on Manager is disabled by command line
- Fixed workshop_validate attempting to read previously deleted entries, resulting in a crash
Special Thanks:
- This update includes features from Mapbase, a Source SDK 2013 fork with several new features for modders, check it out here
- Thanks to everyone whose work is now included in NMRiH: Blixibon, ReDucTor, samisalreadytaken, z33ky, and all other contributors who are not listed here!
Changed files in this update