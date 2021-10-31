Halloween Update Part 1

We're happy to introduce the first part of the Halloween Update! This update series brings a lot of changes to the menu systems and the way you plan heists. We wanted the game to feel more alive, so we've remade the shops and lobby. In addition to this we've added some themed gear and new heist will come out in part 2 of this update series.

Additions

New Heist Planner: Plan your heists in a more interactive lobby. This room will be expanded upon more and more in the future.

New Weapon Store: Get a more alive store where you can preview weapons.

New Clothing Store: Get dressed with style in a modern fashion store.

New save system: Allows for Cloud Saves and save sharing (will be very useful in next month's update).

First person (penguin) mode!

New themed main menu (time limited)

A bunch of new gear (will expand upon it shortly as I don't have the full list here)

Fixes

Improved network performance

Fixed UI inconsistencies

Reworked inventory handling so that previous loadouts are saved

A lot of tiny fixes

Stay tuned for part 2 in a few days! We'll be adding a new heist along with more spooky content. Cloud Saves should also be fully functional by then.

We'd like to thank everyone for their support! It's great to see so many people enjoying the game, and we're happy to be adding more and more features and content as we get a lot of feedback and suggestions. Once the Halloween themed updates are out, we will make an announcement about the next update and what we're planning on taking the game. One such aspect is the social side of the game, and more what you do outside of heists, and we're looking at having a system where you can build homes and hideouts. There you can decorate your home, invite friends, murder them in the living room, and other fun stuff. More on that later, though!

Stay safe and keep nootin'!