Share · View all patches · Build 7633531 · Last edited 31 October 2021 – 18:46:08 UTC by Wendy

PumpkinHeads are back! Give battle to evil spirits on a new map!

New map:







New weapons:

Railgun is the ultimate destruction machine, capable of destroying almost anything it hits



Rakethenwerfer - multi-barreled grenade launcher, 4 barrels and 8 charges, what could be better



New enemies:

Crawlers are a fairly slow, but extremely tenacious enemy



Runners are the fastest pumpkinhead, but they pay for their speed with low health