Update 1.2.0 - Steam Multiplayer

Hello everyone,

This update introduces a long-awaited feature: it is now possible to play online directly through Steam! No more worrying about port forwarding!

When creating a multiplayer server make sure you mark the "Steam Lobby" option and select the appropriate lobby visibility. In this way other people will be able to see and join your game. You may also send join invites to your friends.

Other changes:

Done some slight tweaks to the land textures to make them look seamless.

Hidden units no longer prevent a building on the same tile from being attacked or sold.

The chatbox now fully disappears after a few seconds without interaction (can be changed in the options menu).

Also: Changed the default render to OpenGL - This is a temporary workaround to prevent the atlas bug that happens on some machines.