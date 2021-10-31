Update: Object Favorites, Selection Highlights & Crash Fix

Object Favorites

You can now select favorites in the object placement menu. They will appear in a favorites list where you can easily select them again without having to click through the hierarchy to find them.

Selection Highlights

Hovering over an object now highlights it so it will be more clear which object gets selected. There has also been a big visual update for the highlights, so that it will look way better especially for plants.

Important Crash Fix

There has been a bug in Wildshape that randomly caused a crash when you reopened a map multiple times. It turned out to be a bug inside of Unity rather than Wildshape, so it was possible to fix it by updating the whole project to a newer version of Unity.

Unfortunately finding the cause of this problem was a few days of work, because the error was not known to Unity and therefore printed a useless error message. This means the new tutorials will come a little bit later than expected (It was planned for this weekend). I will get them ready as soon as possible!