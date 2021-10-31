0.9.0.11 and multiplayer FAQ

Fixed a bug that prevented stations from having artwork.

This was caused by me trying to work on 2 projects at once. I use the single player client to test multiplayer development and I was testing the creation of player owned stations in multiplayer. In my defense, the fix worked on the server, which doesn't use artwork.

Since many of you are probably wondering here is a quick and incomplete FAQ about multiplayer development:

Q: Is multiplayer actually under development?

A: Yes

Q: Will I get to play it if I own Zero Falls?

A: Most likely. We've not decided the exact format it will be released in, but when we start testing it Zero Falls owners will be our test group. We have done multiplayer testing in the past as an optional beta-branch of Zero Falls in steam.

Q: Will it be Zero Falls but with multiplayer?

A: No, it is an entirely different game with its own story, setting, and gameplay mechanics

Q: Does this mean you could eventually add multiplayer to the world of Zero Falls?

A: No. We had to rebuild the engine from the ground up to support multiplayer and it would not work in Zero Falls due to a million different reasons such as how saving and loading works, how quests work, how NPC ships work, how many places in the code we allow you to pause the game, the fact that your character has no unique identifying name, the fact that single player doesn't stream art assets, etc...

Q: What about some sort of partial multiplayer functionality that only half works?

A: That would be harder to implement than making a new game from scratch because we would have twice as many edge cases to debug every time we break something in singleplayer. Trust us, entirely new game is the correct answer.

Q: when will it be done?

A: When it is done. I work on it whenever I get a full day without someone complaining that Budd's quest reward doesn't work.

Q: Is there even a reward for killing Budd?

A: No, not really. Just some exp and credits. It is supposed to trigger the next quest in the chain...which I will be adding some time after we get multiplayer in a state where we can test it.