Valor Early Access 1.1.0: Affixes!

Hi everyone! It's time for the first major Valor update! The main piece of feedback we got was that grinding for experience can often feel pretty tedious, because playing the same level over and over is ... well, the same level over and over. That's solved now!

Affixes

Whenever you play a non-bossfight, affixes will be randomly chosen, to spice things up. The amount of affixes depends on the difficulty:

Novice : 0

: 0 Brawler : 1

: 1 Warrior : 1

: 1 Vanquisher : 2

: 2 Gladiator: 3

Now what are these affixes? Upon starting the game, you'll be greeted by a message telling you which affixes were applied. An example:

What affixes can you get? Here's a list of the first 6 affixes. Obviously, we'll be adding more with upcoming updates.

Juggernaut : All enemies are larger and have more health.

: All enemies are larger and have more health. Rejuvenation : All enemies regenerate health over time.

: All enemies regenerate health over time. Kamikaze : Upon death, enemies will throw 4 shurikens in all major directions.

: Upon death, enemies will throw 4 shurikens in all major directions. Meteor Strike : Meteors fall from the sky! Getting hit by them is not a good idea.

: Meteors fall from the sky! Getting hit by them is not a good idea. Seeker : An unkillable seeker follows you. Upon contact, you take loads of damage.

: An unkillable seeker follows you. Upon contact, you take loads of damage. Sawmill: Circular saws cut across the map. Dodge these!

Balance Changes

Krogar

Krogar had some difficulties so far. These changes aim to make him feels less clunky, hopefully increasing his strength as well.

Basic attack range : 1 -> 1.3

: 1 -> 1.3 Basic attack cone width: 60 degrees -> 90 degrees

Experience

To account for the harder difficulty in Brawler and above, we've also increased the experience and gold multipliers.

Novice : 90% -> 90%

: 90% -> 90% Brawler : 100% -> 100%

: 100% -> 100% Warrior : 110% -> 125%

: 110% -> 125% Vanquisher : 120% -> 150%

: 120% -> 150% Gladiator: 130% -> 175%

Bugfixes & Small Changes