Valor Early Access 1.1.0: Affixes!

Hi everyone! It's time for the first major Valor update! The main piece of feedback we got was that grinding for experience can often feel pretty tedious, because playing the same level over and over is ... well, the same level over and over. That's solved now!
Affixes
Whenever you play a non-bossfight, affixes will be randomly chosen, to spice things up. The amount of affixes depends on the difficulty:
- Novice: 0
- Brawler: 1
- Warrior: 1
- Vanquisher: 2
- Gladiator: 3
Now what are these affixes? Upon starting the game, you'll be greeted by a message telling you which affixes were applied. An example:
What affixes can you get? Here's a list of the first 6 affixes. Obviously, we'll be adding more with upcoming updates.
- Juggernaut: All enemies are larger and have more health.
- Rejuvenation: All enemies regenerate health over time.
- Kamikaze: Upon death, enemies will throw 4 shurikens in all major directions.
- Meteor Strike: Meteors fall from the sky! Getting hit by them is not a good idea.
- Seeker: An unkillable seeker follows you. Upon contact, you take loads of damage.
- Sawmill: Circular saws cut across the map. Dodge these!
Balance Changes
Krogar
Krogar had some difficulties so far. These changes aim to make him feels less clunky, hopefully increasing his strength as well.
- Basic attack range: 1 -> 1.3
- Basic attack cone width: 60 degrees -> 90 degrees
Experience
To account for the harder difficulty in Brawler and above, we've also increased the experience and gold multipliers.
- Novice: 90% -> 90%
- Brawler: 100% -> 100%
- Warrior: 110% -> 125%
- Vanquisher: 120% -> 150%
- Gladiator: 130% -> 175%
Bugfixes & Small Changes
- Fixed an issue where runes would not display correctly on Raven and Krogar.
- Made the menu background a little more colorful.
- Fixed an issue where you could right click menu buttons, resulting in some unintented soft-lock states.
- The crowd SFX volume is now correctly linked to the SFX volume slider in the audio options.
- The Training Master will no longer express his disappointment by saying "Disappointing" on repeat, even after his death.
Changed files in this update