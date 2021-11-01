Added new fx and logic for WP smoke shells (Valentine smoke launchers, Soviet 82mm and 120mm Mortars)

Added x,y,z spin to car die particle fx parts

Added thickness to bm13_12 destroyed model volumes

Added open/close hatch sounds fx to Valentines, Churchill and ISU122s

Added video briefings for the new missions

Added third person command arrow model, animated

Added new animations/poses for the m3a1e1 scout car gunner positions

Added visible exhaust fx to cars and trucks when engine is on/running

Added 90 second timer for AA trucks at start of match

Updated several weathers

Updated and improved AI logic for targetting. AI will be more effective at choosing the correct ammo for its targets

Updated spread ratio of HE shells for standard tanks cannons to make them more effective

Updated Spanish breeds in multiplayer to use spanish voices and nationalities

Updated BA-6 Third person sights

Updated Valentine Mk 2,7 and 9 track animation speed to match the ground

Updated track animation speed to fit with ground for late Tiger models

Updated Krasny Bor field hospital objective, to not be as dangerous for the trucks

Updated buildable sandbag emplacement for mortars to be taller and provide more cover

Updated buildable sandbag emplacement for Dshk AA to be taller and provide more cover

Updated pioneer and luftwaffe smocks

Updated WP smoke fx

Updated (Replaced) ISU-122s to ISU-152 in Soviet Late War Offensive Doctrine

Updated (Replaced) ISU-152 to ISU-122s in Soviet Late War Irregular Doctrine

Updated (Replaced) Panzer IV G to Panzer IV J in German Late War Offensive Doctrine

Updated (Replaced) StuG III G to StuG III G (late) in German Late War Offensive Doctrine's SturmArtillerie Unit

Updated (Replaced) M3A1E1 Scout Car with 122mm A-19 to M3A1E1 Scout Car with 100mm BS-3 in Soviet Late War All round Doctrine

Updated (Replaced) 100mm BS-3 with 85mm 52K in Soviet Late War Defensive Doctrine

Updated (Replaced) 85mm 52k with T-34-57 M1943 in Soviet Late War Irregular Doctrine

Updated capture weight values for units: Medics, Tankmen, Tier 1 Infantry 0.5

Regulars Infantry 1

All Elite Infantry 2

Officer 20

MG Emplacements 2

Other Cannons and Artillery 0

Cars, Trucks and Utility Vehicles 1

Armored Cars 2

Light Tanks 4

Medium Tanks 6

Heavy Tanks 8

Fixed cannon sync on multiplayer for some remaining cases

Fixed Jerry can textures

Fixed achievements on Krasny Bor.

Fixed Italian localization for Krasny Bor mission

Fixed Russian localization

Fixed French localization for vehicle classes

Fixed gun in ISU122s from D-25T to D-25S with slightly faster reload

Fixed Bazooka unit icon small on stats page

Fixed Valentine IX doctrine icon on stats page

Fixed M3A1E1 obstacle registry (fixes it not being able to drive through fences)

Fixed vision for T27 and T37a main MG

Fixed Third person control for T-60

Fixed 82mm bm37 Mortar crews carrying animation

Fixed crush brick fx from spawning multiple times when brick construction entities are run over by vehicles in multiplayer

Fixed smoke fx for White Phosphorous 2" smoke launcher to play in multiplayer

Fixed colliders for construction/rural/environment/logs_01 to stop cannons from getting stuck

Fixed the General human skin for winter coat

Fixed Assault Sapper skin to camo smocks

Fixed USA MG ammo localization

Fixed all map prop vehicles/wrecks/neutrals to be player 0

Fixed Krasny Bor mission localization for RU language

Fixed player starting units to not be killed during or for while right after intro scenes in new Sovet mission "Courland"

Fixed prices of various units in Conquest

Fixed research point cost of Jagdpanther so it is not more than a Tiger II

Fixed CP of T37a in Conquest

Fixed mine warning talk to not happen in Conquest unless there are mines

Fixed sdkfz231 camo not appearing

Fixed fogged smoke fx on 2v2 Courtyard

Fixed pose of AA gunner on ISU122s

Fixed max players for CooP on 2 new campaign missions

Fixed environment fire sounds for German Mission Krasny Bor

Fixed move animation for crew of Dshk, Maxim and SG43 MG emplacements

Increased price of 300mm Nebelwerfer from 40 to 50 Doctrine Points

Increased price of 300mm Bm-31-12 from 60 to 70 Doctrine Points

Increased blast damage of aircraft bombs in multiplayer and conquest

Increased LOD distance planes. They will render if spotted by unit vision (450m to 600m)

Increased aircraft airstrike altitude for multiplayer and conquest

Increased aircraft speed by 30% in multiplayer

Increased aircraft turn radius in multiplayer so they will not fly in circle at spawn, but instead fly straight towards airstrike waypoint

Increased speed of placing AP and AT mines (now takes 3 seconds instead of 6-7 seconds per mine)

Increased armored car acceleration

Increased armored car speed bleeding in turns

Increased accuracy of 203mm and 210mm howitzers by 15%

Increased price of T-34/85 from 665 to 700 MP

Increased price of SU-85 from 580 to 610 MP

Increased slightly the vision for tank drivers (+5°)

Increased slightly tank main gun view angle (+5°)

Increased slightly the price of AA trucks

Reduced distance aircraft engine sound is heard

Reduced the blast power of 300mm rockets

Reduced range of 37mm_pak35 and 50mm_pak38 heat shells by 10m

Reduced accuracy of 37mm_pak35 and 50mm_pak38 heat shells at max range

Reduced damage of infantry Anti-Tank rocket-launchers by 15%-20%

Reduced slightly AT rifle accuracy and human health damage

Reduced slightly Armored Car speed efficiency on road

Disabled HE and HEAT shells unlimited fire range, while in 1st/3rd person in multiplayer only. Exclusion (AA guns)

Decreased price of T-26 from 290 to 260 MP

Decreased price of T-28 from 360 to 330 MP

Decreased price of Panther A from 1200 to 1100 MP

Decreased price of Panther G from 50 to 45 Doctrine Points

Decreased price of Jagdpanther from 55 to 50 Doctrine Points

Decreased price of Churchill Mk.3 from 30 to 25 Doctrine Points

Decreased price of ZiS30 from 25 to 20 Doctrine Points

Decreased price of Sturmpanzer I (Bison) from 40 to 35 Doctrine Points

Decreased price of 150mm sIG 33 cannon from 35 to 30 Doctrine Points

Removed T-34-57 M1943 from regular buy menu