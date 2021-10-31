Minor patch 2.2.8

Alpha 2.2.8

1 : fix bug with brick disapearing easily.

2 : fix bug with brick can be used to take key from saiko.

3 : fixed kid mode achievement.

4 : Immortal senpai achievement now requires you to not use any easters.

5 : fix couple of saiko ai behaviours.

6 : fixed toilet texture glitches.

7 : fixed issue with bunny unable to throw knife or jump at player some times.

8 : fixed issue with saiko pushing player outside when holding key in some spots of the map.

9 : fixed areas of the school map where saiko couldnt reach you and strange visual glitches.

10 : fixed saiko acting wierd when player is close to the exit door.

11 : fixed issue with able to stun elisu with a brick and manage to maker her passive.

12 : Cant stun saiko if she is bunny hopping to player.

13 : fixed bug with rps on normal extreme mode have very high chance of being always winning for senpai.

14 : fixed saiko and elissu recaputring senpai again and again after senpai ignores taking key from elisu in extreme mode.

15 : fix a minor bug with the locker some times push player down.

16 : fixed issue with some saiko can go inside the office desk.

17 : fixed issue with kicking player down despite already kicked before causing out of body experience and glitch.

18 : fixed issue where when saiko gets permyangire and you if you get drugged she acts like nothing wrong happened.

19 : fixed issue with A2 key turning into A1 key.

20 : fixed issue with yandere after turning on and off power inf ront of her acts strange for the switch.

21 : fixed issue if yandere saiko looks for you inside the locker she assumes you are senpai and becomes friendly.

22 : added new status icons if you are holding a brick , book or got poisoned .. more icons will be added later.

23 : buffed health on normal mode to 200 hp.

24 : fixed issue with some times endings not showing up.