v1.2.1 Beta Release Change Log

[v1.2.1 Beta]

Bugs Fixed

[Decoration]: Abandoned Fruit Truck not loading from saved sandbox.

[Decoration]: Animation transition on Plastic Pumpkin not instanious when changing between on and off mode

[UI]: When mouse exits draggable window in the terrain editor, the cursor is not reset.

[Sandbox]: For a brief moment after loading, the camera is in the wrong place before snapping into place.

[Sandbox]: When creating sandboxes of larger or smaller sizes, the terrain grid is the wrong size then immediately resets to correct after loading.

[VR]: Camera height being set to the ground.

[Decoration]: Improved resolutions of projector cookie designs.

[Decoration]: Removed reflectivity from Mausoleum.

Features Added

[VR]: Added Achievement for playing freeplay in VR Mode.

[Decoration]: Added 4 new patterns to projector light. (Bat, Red Skull, Spiderweb, and Witch).