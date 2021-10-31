Version 0.3 has been released in the playtest!

It includes corrections of all previously found errors, a new specialty of the staff "Biotechnik", New premises (Botechnics and 6 national cafes).

Also, the variety of game resources has been significantly increased, and new chains for their production have been added + the composition of all objects has been redesigned for new resources.

The colonists developed tastes for various national cuisines.

As before, I ask you to send me the following information about the game:

cases of crashes, freezes and other critical errors errors in game logic information about the health of the game on your computer (your configuration, with which settings the game works acceptably) suggestions on balance and game mechanics everything that you consider necessary to tell me about the game

discord: acprog#2519

email: acmain@gmail.com

I will collect feedback on the version within a few days, and post operational fixes.

After that, I will switch to creating the next version (0.4), which I will inform you about.

Good luck!