Version 0.3 has been released in the playtest!

It includes corrections of all previously found errors, a new specialty of the staff "Biotechnik", New premises (Botechnics and 6 national cafes).
Also, the variety of game resources has been significantly increased, and new chains for their production have been added + the composition of all objects has been redesigned for new resources.
The colonists developed tastes for various national cuisines.
As before, I ask you to send me the following information about the game:
- cases of crashes, freezes and other critical errors
- errors in game logic
- information about the health of the game on your computer (your configuration, with which settings the game works acceptably)
- suggestions on balance and game mechanics
- everything that you consider necessary to tell me about the game
discord: acprog#2519
email: acmain@gmail.com
I will collect feedback on the version within a few days, and post operational fixes.
After that, I will switch to creating the next version (0.4), which I will inform you about.
Good luck!
Changed files in this update