Share · View all patches · Build 7632944 · Last edited 31 October 2021 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

If saving standing on a bridge in Marebog, the player could experience not being placed correctly onto it after load. Hopefully fixed it.

Increased the Runestone hitbox, so it will deflect Mare at a slightly bigger range.

Increased the pickup hitbox for the spears.