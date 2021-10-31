Ancient Cities v0.2.4.6 "Mesolithic jobs" Halloween hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7632533 · Last edited 31 October 2021 – 09:46:06 UTC by Wendy

We have decided to release an update that fixes and improves the current game-play and interface.

We have also implemented a new task system which is an important step towards the gameplay we want for the final game.

A new system for visual variations has also been created and we have included some subtle examples in some of the current buildings (more to come).

We have also added a new storage building and many other small fixes and improvements.

Happy Halloween for every one!

v0.2.4.6 Mesolithic jobs Halloween hotfix

CHANGES:

.6

Auto production button removed. Use work groups to produce resources.

Storehouse building.

Visual alternative decorations for some buildings.

Focus on camp function implemented.

UI design and performance improvements.

Genetic traits improved.

.0 .1 .2 .3 .4 .5

Manual tasks added in groups. Manual clear in communal tasks.

Elevation layers improved and optimized. HD basemap by default.

Selection forms and tooltips for species, resources and buildings.

K key to cycle through the new interface display modes.

Faction summary reworked.

Equipped tool display and some UI improvements.

Migrant animals coming to your location.

Spreading plants seeds when cropped.

Communal tasks increased priority at the end of the day.

New children's playing animations.

FIXES:

.6

Crash related with selection tab when disabling items.

Frozen tribesmen and animals.

Mode selector for lasso tool is hidden.

Dead baby notification.

State alerts fixed and improved.

.0 .1 .2 .3 .4 .5

Big performance drop when many animals are present in the map.

Resource listing now supports 4 digits.

Resource selection in processing buildings ( dryer and tanner ).

Crash after pressing F key to focus on an entity.

Some language mod become disabled when subscribing to other mods.

Hunting, gathering and migration issues.

Several gameplay and feedback fixes related with work policies.

Building related bug when no resources available..

Resource load and unload loop in a rare situation.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing the 'Disbanding of buildings for resource recovery' item for the 'Buildings' feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php

