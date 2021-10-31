 Skip to content

Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 update for 31 October 2021

Patch v10.2.667

Patch v10.2.667

A small hotfix has been released, fixing a few bugs and balancing issues discovered after the previous release.

- [Stummel] Fixed the bug where players could enter non-existent passenger seats.  
- [Stummel] Fixed textures on the destroyed mesh.  
- Fixed the bug that made all half-track based vehicles drive slower since the previous release. 

# Maps

## Haunter Pariserplatz Survival  
- Reduced capture times on first 4 caps.  
- Increased resupply volumes sizes.  
- Changed team ratios to 60/40 (Zombies/Survivors).  
- Removed 1 SMG from Survivor team for low player counts.  
- Added more pickups in objectives.  
- Adjusted zombie spawn locations.

## Haunted Hattert Clash & Haunted Fury Clash  
- Reduced the amount of Berserker roles to 3.

## Armored Fruhlingserwachen Clash  
- Set tickets to infinite (map will end via caps or time limit), fixing an issue where a team could run out of reinforcements early and not be able to spawn until the map time limit ran out.

## Armored Lemberg Clash  
- Fixed a field texture that was missing mipmaps.  
- Increased round timer from 45 minutes to 60.```  
[GitHub](https://github.com/DarklightGames/DarkestHour/compare/v10.2.666..v10.2.667)

See you on the battlefield,  
Darklight Games

