Patch v10.2.667

A small hotfix has been released, fixing a few bugs and balancing issues discovered after the previous release.
Check the changelog for details:
- [Stummel] Fixed the bug where players could enter non-existent passenger seats.
- [Stummel] Fixed textures on the destroyed mesh.
- Fixed the bug that made all half-track based vehicles drive slower since the previous release.
# Maps
## Haunter Pariserplatz Survival
- Reduced capture times on first 4 caps.
- Increased resupply volumes sizes.
- Changed team ratios to 60/40 (Zombies/Survivors).
- Removed 1 SMG from Survivor team for low player counts.
- Added more pickups in objectives.
- Adjusted zombie spawn locations.
## Haunted Hattert Clash & Haunted Fury Clash
- Reduced the amount of Berserker roles to 3.
## Armored Fruhlingserwachen Clash
- Set tickets to infinite (map will end via caps or time limit), fixing an issue where a team could run out of reinforcements early and not be able to spawn until the map time limit ran out.
## Armored Lemberg Clash
- Fixed a field texture that was missing mipmaps.
- Increased round timer from 45 minutes to 60.```
[GitHub](https://github.com/DarklightGames/DarkestHour/compare/v10.2.666..v10.2.667)
See you on the battlefield,
Darklight Games
