Elevated Content Updated Released - 31/10/21

Jump into Elevated's next two maps, Hexes and Dark Shaft!

Fight high in the sky on Hexes, a faster paced, more difficult map. Enemies spawn faster and can rise from anywhere. All platforms fall, and you have no guarantee of sure footing. Rise through the ranks to claim first place on the leaderboard, and unlock new starting weapons as you progress!

The second new map, Dark Shaft, is a reimagining and improvement on Elevated's first map, Lit Shaft. The power may have been shut off from the lights, but the robots are still running! Manage keeping the lights on so you can stand a chance against the hordes of enemies coming after you! Like Hexes, Dark Shaft also includes new starting weapons to unlock that may give you an edge in the darkness.

Along with these two new maps comes a slew of much needed QoL improvements!

On your first attempt after selecting a map a much needed controls screen will now appear! The number of players who never realised you could dodge roll with Space really hammered the need for this one home. Powerup Timers: Now after collecting a powerup, an onscreen timer will appear on the left of the screen informing you of its remaining duration!

Balance Changes + Bug fixes: