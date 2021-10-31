Apollyon Update

-Added “Apollyon” difficulty that unlocks upon completing the game at least once.

-Finalized Safe, Euclid, and Keter difficulties (Euclid is now saving at monitors only and Keter has no saving).

-Improved avatar selection and other main menu things.

-Fixed SCP-173 going through doors.

-Fixed SCP-966 staying invisible with NVG on.

-Fixed two of the NTF breaking on save load.

-Fixed SCP-096 not getting to you sometimes.

-Made 049 room ‘Control Error’ door take level 4 keycards.

-Fixed dropped items disappearing when going up elevators.

-Fixed levers making a second flip sound once flipped.

-Other small improvements.

Multiplayer mode is still in development. We're still working hard, but it's taking longer than expected. As soon as we have a viable build, we'll release it as a beta. Thank you for understanding that these kinds of things take time.

Consider supporting the development at our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/BezbroGames, and have a great Halloween! :)