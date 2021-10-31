VR Support Added

Note to VR Users: Your headset must be plugged in and VR must be enabled in the settings menu under the display tab when the game is launched to work. VR is streamed to the headset only when in first person player mode. (Freeplay Mode).

[v1.2 Beta]

Known Issues

[Freeplay Mode]: Candy doesn't always fall from trick or treat locations.

[Settings]: Changing sandbox save location may result in existing sandboxes being deleted.

[Settings]: After changing the audio settings in the main menu, the music stops playing.

[Sounds]: Sound effects still play even when audio settings are at 0% volume.

[Freeplay Mode]: When loading freeplay mode directly from the main menu, the player starting position is not being set correctly.

[Settings]: Game freezing when applying or canceling settings menu.

[Terrain]: Unable to undo/redo terrain changes.

[VR]: Game required restart after initializing VR to work in VR mode. Make sure that headset is connected when game is started.

[VR]: Minimap not displaying as a circle when in VR mode.

Bugs Fixed

[Freeplay Mode]: Animations on decorations triggering twice when within range.

[Decoration]: Resolved major performance issues when using the fog machine.

[Decoration]: Stopsign (Scenery) scale increased by 1.5 to match player height.

[Decoration]: Unable to walk up the Warp Tunnel metal ramp.

[Decoration]: Increased scale of the Warp Tunnel 1.25x to better fit the size of the charatcer controller.

[Decoration]: Warp Tunnel is able to be pushed around the sandbox using another Warp Tunnel after it is placed.

[Sandbox]: Decorations periodically clip under the terrain when setting their location.

[Sandbox]: When loading from one sandbox into another, camera position doesn't reset.

[Sandbox]: When placing a Cardboard Cutout and the camera is close to the ground, the cutout disapears below the terrain.

[Sandbox]: Cloned decorations not being saved in sandbox. Decorations get lost after reloading.

[Sandbox]: When cloning objects that have a variant or animation, the UI doesn't reset filling up the screen.

[Toolbar]: Camera controls window is broken.

[Tooltip]: Tooltips draws below cursor.

[UI]: Scrollbar skull handles are not in sync with the mouse.

[UI]: Increased transition speed between menus.

[UI]: When navigating back from the scenery menu with the terrain editor menu, you are taken to decoration categories instead of the the terrain menu.

Features Added

[VR]: Virtual Reality Headsets now work in Freeplay Mode.

[Decorations]: Added new Coffins Category.

[Decoration]: Added Abandoned Fruit Truck (Scenery / Cars).

[Decoration]: Added 5 New Cardboard Cutouts.

[Decoration]: Added Ouija Board (Miscellaneous).

[Decoration]: Added Plastic Pumpkin Light.

[Freeplay Mode]: Added Minimap Directionals that point towards candy objectives.

[Sounds]: Opening the game menu now plays the scroll open sound.

[UI]: Removed Pentagram for decoration rotation. (Planned settings option to allow demonic iconography for future releases).

[UI]: Added Menu Button to decoration selection panel for faster navigation between interfaces.