Redaxium update for 31 October 2021

Patch 0.80

-Change: Decorated Enlightened Temple Way for Halloween.

There's also some candy to find there!

-New: Added Sphere Hunter. Gives quests to hunt golden spheres.

The hunter is at Temple Way.

Completing one of the quests adds to your MiscQuests score.

These quests don't save with your game, so you should be ready to complete them if you start one.

-Fixed: A bunch of regressions that were interrupting the save/load process.

If for some reason candy does not appear don't worry.

Tomorrow another update is planned to allow more ways to get candy.

