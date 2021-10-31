 Skip to content

Kin's Chronicle update for 31 October 2021

Early Access v0.42 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Getting back into it! Happy Halloween, everyone! This update finalizes the list of weapons and armor! Weird, right? :D

Newly added are Scythes, Katanas, and Claws!

Not only that, but ALL weapons now have special Feats that have a 20% chance to trigger ANY time you attack. So, if a character doesn't have a good spell option or is out of MP, just attacking still has a good chance to turn the tide of battle!

Staves are a little different in this regard - their Feat is linked to the elemental type and power of the Staff. Check those out. ;)

New Features
  • Added Scythe weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Reap Feat
  • Added Katana weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Debilitate Feat
  • Added Claw weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Rend Feat
  • Added Shield Armor, icons, and crafting
  • New Bows Weapon Feat: Arrow Rain
  • New Swords Weapon Feat: Sword Trip
  • New Axe Weapon Feat: Armor Breach
  • New Spears Weapon Feat: Skewer
  • New Staves Weapon Feat: Spell Casting
Enhancements
  • Changed "Usable" in Items menu to "Items", and "Special" to "Unique"
  • Removed "Power" listing from Items menu to fit all categories better
  • Zero's default/usable weapons changed from Swords/Axe to Claws/Axe
  • Decreased Petrifying Scream targets from 4 to 2
Fixes
  • Changed Stun to only effect an enemy/ally for a single turn to prevent "stun lock"

