Early Access v0.42 Patch Notes

Getting back into it! Happy Halloween, everyone! This update finalizes the list of weapons and armor! Weird, right? :D
Newly added are Scythes, Katanas, and Claws!
Not only that, but ALL weapons now have special Feats that have a 20% chance to trigger ANY time you attack. So, if a character doesn't have a good spell option or is out of MP, just attacking still has a good chance to turn the tide of battle!
Staves are a little different in this regard - their Feat is linked to the elemental type and power of the Staff. Check those out. ;)
New Features
- Added Scythe weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Reap Feat
- Added Katana weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Debilitate Feat
- Added Claw weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Rend Feat
- Added Shield Armor, icons, and crafting
- New Bows Weapon Feat: Arrow Rain
- New Swords Weapon Feat: Sword Trip
- New Axe Weapon Feat: Armor Breach
- New Spears Weapon Feat: Skewer
- New Staves Weapon Feat: Spell Casting
Enhancements
- Changed "Usable" in Items menu to "Items", and "Special" to "Unique"
- Removed "Power" listing from Items menu to fit all categories better
- Zero's default/usable weapons changed from Swords/Axe to Claws/Axe
- Decreased Petrifying Scream targets from 4 to 2
Fixes
- Changed Stun to only effect an enemy/ally for a single turn to prevent "stun lock"
Changed files in this update