Early Access v0.42 Patch Notes

Getting back into it! Happy Halloween, everyone! This update finalizes the list of weapons and armor! Weird, right? :D

Newly added are Scythes, Katanas, and Claws!

Not only that, but ALL weapons now have special Feats that have a 20% chance to trigger ANY time you attack. So, if a character doesn't have a good spell option or is out of MP, just attacking still has a good chance to turn the tide of battle!

Staves are a little different in this regard - their Feat is linked to the elemental type and power of the Staff. Check those out. ;)

New Features

Added Scythe weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Reap Feat

Added Katana weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Debilitate Feat

Added Claw weapons, icons, animations, crafting, and Rend Feat

Added Shield Armor, icons, and crafting

New Bows Weapon Feat: Arrow Rain

New Swords Weapon Feat: Sword Trip

New Axe Weapon Feat: Armor Breach

New Spears Weapon Feat: Skewer

New Staves Weapon Feat: Spell Casting

Enhancements

Changed "Usable" in Items menu to "Items", and "Special" to "Unique"

Removed "Power" listing from Items menu to fit all categories better

Zero's default/usable weapons changed from Swords/Axe to Claws/Axe

Decreased Petrifying Scream targets from 4 to 2

Fixes