- General -

Increased Gift of the Lich damage from 180% to 225%.

Updated Blink Slash ability description to say "Omega Evasive Skill" to reflect it's unique properties in-game.

Shops now randomly have between 2-4 items for sale.

Added Pyroclasm Chaos Trial Modifier.

Changed the amount of gold that drops from crates from 2-5 to 1+(Zone*0.5)-3+Zone.

(Reduced gold in zones 1-2, increased gold in later zones)

- Swordsman -

"Nudging the Swordsman's power away from Whirlwind and Rupture and into attacks and movement."

Reduced Base Health from 350 to 325.

Reduced the damage of Whirlwind from 75% to 60%.

Increased cooldown of Rupture from 4 to 5.5 seconds.

Reduced lag and end lag of Rupture.

Reduced cooldown of Dodge Roll from 2 seconds to 1.25 seconds.

Improved the speed and feel of moving while attacking on the ground.

Increased hitbox size on all three longsword attacks.

"Newer Sealers had cooldown power creep. Making some adjustments and adding value to CDR as a stat."

- Runewarden -

Increased the cooldown of Earstan from 3.5 seconds to 4 seconds.

Increased the cooldown of Sielceor from 4 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

Added sound when healing from thorn whip.

- Exile -

Increased the cooldown of Fan of Knives from 3.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

Increased the cooldown of Eviscerate from 5 seconds to 5.5 seconds.

Casting Recall now resets the cooldown of Eviscerate.

- Audio -

Updated sound for Vestigial Arm.

Added a sound and visual when Ring of Regen procs.

Added a sound and visual when Tonic Vial procs.

Added sounds to tons of healing effects across the game.

- Bugs -

Fixed Cloak of Ruin crashing when used on non-Exile Sealers.

Fixed Gift of the Lich fireballs despawning when opening the pause menu.

Fixed Sealer cloning bug.

Fixed Weaponsmith arrows having wrong hitbox.

Fixed multi-boss fights (after looping) dropping more items than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Exile dagger hitboxes to linger if recalled while tossed by Eviscerate.

Updated Compendium (thanks Adsalor).

Updates two weeks in a row?? ;)