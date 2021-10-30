Avatar Menu & Spin The Wheel

Greetings arcaders! Today's update adds an easier way to pick the avatar you want, the ability to randomly choose a media item, and several bug fixes.

Avatar Menu

The new Avatar Menu makes previewing & changing into your favorite avatar models easier.

This is a feature for the more advanced users - because in order to use it, you must first build a favorites list of models that work as your avatar.

Next, go to the Commands Tab (F7) and use the Avatar Menu command. That will open up the Avatar Menu & show a random selection of avatars from your specified favorites list.

It's important to only have avatar models on the favorites list that you use, so you don't turn yourself into a burger or something. :)

Also, remember it's a random selection of models from the list each time. So if you have a long list, you won't see all of the models every time. But you can just close the menu & re-open it to get a new random selection.

Wheel Spin

Sometimes you know what you want to play is right in front of you, but you can't decide which one to launch. The Wheel Spin command helps for this type of situation.

To use the command, go to the Commands Tab (F7) and scroll all the way down to Wheel Spin.

It will attempted to grab the items that are in front of you & put them onto a wheel, then seelect the one it lands on.

Remember that you can bind your favorite commands to your Action Bar (0-9 on your keyboard) using the F7 menu as well.

Bug Fixes

Two noteworthy bug fixes in today's build are (1) a bug related to Always Animating Images that could cause some unrelated cabinet screens in the arcade to be zoomed in, and (2) TheMovieDb.org wizard is now fixed for spawning movies!

Also note that currently some users who are opted into the Steam Beta are experiencing crash issues on webtabs. If you are in the Steam Beta & are experiencing such issues, opting out seems to fix it.

The full change log is below. If you have any questions or need any help using AArcade, you are invited to join us in the Discord ( https://discord.gg/9FSCDuJ ). Happy Halloween everybody!

Change Log