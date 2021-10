Version 0.565 Alpha

Info

With the current update we activated the halloween event. You can find pumpkins and must collect it to improve the counter.

After the event the counter will be added to the store in tablet and you can convert it to g-coins.

With the g-coins you can buy skins and accessoires. good luck to everyone and enjoy the event.

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed translations issues

Activated

■ Activated event "halloween" (until 7th of november 10pm UTC +1)

Reworked

■ Reworked item "shovel"

■ Reworked object "claimboards"

■ Reworked sound "engine" for vehicle "miniexcatator01"

■ Reworked sound "horn" for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Reworked sound "horn" for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Reworked sound "horn" for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Reworked sound "horn" for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Reworked sound "horn" for vehicle "miniexcatator01"

Functionality

■ Added more help texts

■ Added missing help in tablet

■ Added animations for item "shovel"

■ Added function to show fill indicator for item "highbanker"

■ Added function to show fill indicator for item "washing plant portable"

Changed

■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "buggy01"

■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "buggy02"

■ Changed sit position for female character in vehicle "miniexcatator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with texture for water inside item "tub metal"

■ Fixed error with show traveled distance in vehicle

■ Fixed error with steal items in store

■ Fixed error with show correct value for item "weighting scale"

Improvements

■ Improved startup physic for all items

■ Improved functions for object "claimboards"

■ Improved functions for object "barrier"

■ Improved functions for item "bucket"

■ Improved functions for item "beacon"

■ Improved functions for item "tent"

■ Improved functions for item "worklight01"

■ Improved functions for item "worklight02"

■ Improved functions for item "flashlight01"

■ Improved functions for item "goldpan01"

■ Improved functions for item "goldpan02"

■ Improved functions for item "goldtable01"

■ Improved functions for item "goldtable01box"

■ Improved functions for item "helmet01"

■ Improved functions for item "headlight01"

■ Improved functions for item "minersmoss"

■ Improved functions for item "minersmoss set"

■ Improved functions for item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Improved functions for item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Improved functions for item "metaldetector01"

■ Improved functions for item "mold01"

■ Improved functions for item "safe01"

■ Improved functions for item "shovel01"

■ Improved functions for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Improved functions for item "tubmetal01"

■ Improved functions for item "highbanker01"

■ Improved functions for item "highbanker01box"

■ Improved functions for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Improved functions for item "washingplantportable01box"

■ Improved functions for item "waterbasin01"

■ Improved functions for item "waterbasin02"

■ Improved functions for item "weightingscale01"

■ Improved functions for item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Improved performance for storage racks in store

■ Improved performance for a lot of items

■ Improved performance for landscape

■ Improved performance for foliages

■ Improved performance for materials

■ Improved performance for textures

■ Improved physic for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Improved physic for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Improved physic for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Improved physic for vehicle "buggy02"

Savegame

■ Added date and time to savegame