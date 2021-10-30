S.P.A.T. 0.3

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

First, we go back to the original idea. In an unknown way, the development turned towards the development of the quests, and so it turned out that there is no variation in the game, except for the completion of the quest. Now we are returning hunting with special devices, this is the SPAT squad!

The game session will be divided into several stages:

The first stage is investigation, you gather information and try to figure out what's going on. At this moment, the unknown monster does not attack (while you can select a specific monster, but then it will not be possible), but wanders around the map, so you can stumble upon it by accident.

Second stage - when the type of threat is identified during the investigation, the stage of tracking it begins. At the same time, quests remain, but the first step is to hunt down the monster before it gets worse. Here, special devices of finding and attracting a monster appear on the stage.

The third stage - when you complete certain quests and inflict enough damage on the monster, then the monster becomes aggressive and the hunt goes in both directions. The monster will attack, track players and attack, but sometimes it also hides, so you need to use the means of hunting.

You can continue to complete quests, although you can kill the monster on your own or you can go through the quest line and find aids.

We will also be happy to hear your ideas about devices, gameplay and suggestions.

Changelog:

Added:

Bullet types. Each type of bullet deals different damage to different monsters, so choose carefully.

Normal ones deal standard damage to all creatures and reduced damage to paranormal ones.

Silver ones inflict increased damage to werewolf (with their help you can kill alpha-werewolf), but reduced damage to all other monsters.

Phosphorus bullets allow you to pierce the armor of monsters (for example, Yeti). The rest of the monsters are dealt slightly reduced damage.

Consecrated Bullets deal reduced damage to normal creatures, increased damage to ghostly creatures.

Wendigo! Complete the first quest against the Wendigo and his minions. Be careful, this is a dangerous opponent! Restores health and invisible.

An additional weapon - pistol.

A choice of explosives has been added - a regular grenade (normal damage), an M18 mine and a light grenade, which deals increased damage to paranormal creatures. Shines for 6 seconds, continuously dealing damage.

Global hunting devices - detectors and a UAV.

Zeus is always in touch and is ready to send support every 8 minutes. Deal with it carefully. A stationary detector detects a monster at a distance of 170 meters and puts an indication on it, which is active for 30 seconds. But first you need to activate it. Up to 6 detectors can be placed, covering almost the entire map, with such an arsenal it will not be difficult to hunt.

If you choose a UAV, it will be in the air for 5 minutes and, flying close to the monster, puts a marker on it. Even if you lose sight of the target, for 40 seconds you will see the point of the last detection of the monster.

We will still be thinking about what kind of global hunting devices can be added.

Night Vision

New monster minion - Moose. Quite a dangerous and strong enemy, but you will not meet them often in the woods.

Map ("Tab" button)

The flashlight will now flicker if you are near a paranormal monster.

"K" button to toggle HUD.

Added gamma settings.

Game balance

When damaged, the player turns in a random direction.

Slightly increased the lives of alpha monsters for multiplayer.

In developing

The first device of baiting is a hunting decoy. Has one charge, when activated, bait an alpha monster.

A rifle with a radio beacon. Has one charge, if you disappear into an alpha monster, put a radio beacon on it and highlight the target for some time.

Known bugs:

It is impossible to resurrect a player if he died on the water

We are looking forward to your ideas and suggestions!