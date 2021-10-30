Happy Halloween! Enjoy Trick or Treating in this Spooktacular PC Update!



Be sure to enjoy the breath-taking Autumn colours on a relaxing skele-horse ride!

Happy Halloween everyone! We prepared a Spooktacular PC Update for you just in time for Halloween! This update features new costumes, furniture, clutter items, a new crafting method and a whole new Trick or Treating event for fall!

Trick or Treat!



Trick or treat, we want sweets, to get effects, when we eats!

We’ll trade our wrappers, At the store, For new outfits, And decor!

The Mayor has come up with a new way to celebrate Fall in Florens! Now every Fall between 20 and 30 you'll be able to go up to everyone and ask for candy. Eating the candy from trick or treating will give a special effect that lasts a short while or even the whole day.

Save those candy wrappers though because Miah, the new shop-keeper, will take them and give you new costumes and decorations! Miah can be found during the Fall Festival running around town with her Pumpkin wagon.

During this weekend we're making the trick or treating event available all year long in Florens. Come Monday we'll be changing it back to happen every Fall between 20-30 in-game days.

R.A.M. Printer

You can help Roman and the Mayor to acquire a great new machine for the town! The Resource Activated Machine or R.A.M. Unit can turn 100 Plant Fiber, Stone or Wood into a beautiful item!

The catch is, each time you craft an item you need a Schematic or as Roman likes to call them, Chips!

You can purchase R.A.M. Chips from Roman for 250 coins but they can only be used once so make sure to go see them if you need more.

The R.A.M. Machine can be used to create many different new decoration and clutter items! They look great in the shop!

Axolotl

A new animal has been spotted in the shores of Florens, you can now buy a large aquarium from McCoy and tame the adorable Axolotls!

Thank you!

We're still working on adding some last minute items so you'll probably see some extra patches in the next few days. Have fun trick or treating and collecting all the new items this update brings and we'll be back with another update soon!

Devs; Kristina and Dan

Composer; Thiago Adamo

