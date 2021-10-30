Patch v1.0.1

Hello Bashers, we hope you're all enjoying the Johnny's adventure so far!

Some of you might have experienced a bump or two in the road (bugs!) and we are doing our best to fix them as soon as possible, we apologize for the troubles!

So, the first patch is now out - v1.0.1

Story screen added

Music is now looping without fading

[Fix] Getting stuck in level editor when playing and exiting an empty level

[Fix] Blocks achievement is now working

[Fix] Rat Race achievement is fixed where rat didn't run or where you could achieve it by default by finishing E1L03

[Fix] Secret place in E1L09 is now reachable

[Fix] Selecting 4th, non-existent episode was breaking the game

[Fix] Dizzy stars stayed if you get kicked in the air while stunned

[Fix] Few text corrections

[Fix] Other tiny bugs & updates

We are aware of other issues and are already working on them. We appreciate every bug report so feel free to report them in the forums under Bugs section, thank you!

Those who are asking about Linux version - yes, we are doing final tests and it will be out shortly, thank you for waiting.

Thank you for playing and see you on the leaderboards! ːCotcHeartː