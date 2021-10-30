Update - Some tweaks

Invulnerability 2 seconds after spawn

Annoying for beginners

As you choose the time to spawn by pressing your fire button, you should be able to avoid spawning into a monster and die instantly. However, beginners sometimes struggle with getting back into the game after they've died.

A real issue in PvP mode

Another issue - and this is even more important - is, that when you play PvP (unchecking the "coop" checkbox in the host options), players could just wait infront of your spawn point and keep firing at your spawn position. This way, you don't have any chance to spawn without beeing hit immediately.

Solution

Solution for both issues: The player is now unvulnerable for the first 2 seconds after spawn (shown by a blinking player figure). So, it's now a little bit easier to get into the game for beginners and camping at the opponent spawn point in PvP mode will be punished (as a spawning player cannot be hit by you, but also can shot in your direction at the same time)

The zooming in camera

Have you wondered, why the camera suddenly starts zooming in until you can barely see your environment and totally lose overview?

This is an anti-camping mechanism. When you stay still for a while, the camere will start zooming in, until you've walked away from this point minium 2 units. The problem here was, that the game wasn't communicating why the zoom happens and left players confused. I've fixed this by displaying a message saying "You lose overview when you stand sill".