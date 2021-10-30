The Big Content Update

▪ Added THREE new levels!

Especially created from scratch three different and completely new levels with platforming for our Kitty :)

Now he has room to run wild!

Buy? What? NO! This is a completely free addition of brand new content :)

Just decided to please you with new content and mechanics :)

▪ Achievements:

Don't worry those who opened all 100% achievements and retired. All is well!

You don't have to go through new levels to get the achievements. They are already in your pocket :)

▪ Statistics:

And here you have a whole field of experiments to run wild in new levels and show your friends who's the PRO Gamer here!

Pass the new levels on speed and get into the world scoreboard stats!

==========================

▪ Per player request:

In each level you can now quickly, even instantly restart the level by pressing the "R" key

I do not know why you need it, but if you asked - added :) You're welcome :)

Instantly restart the level can also be a gamepad, just press the right bumper, or whatever that thing over the trigger is called)) 0)

level is still possible to restart via "Esc" - > "Restart" or just die :'(

==========================

▪ Redesign of the level selector and leaderboards:

The level selector screen is now ABSOLUTELY new. And 42 times more convenient than before!

And why is that? Because!

▪ Puzzle levels:

Completely separated from the main gameplay with platforming. Many have complained that gameplay is interrupted periodically by highly intelligent puzzle tasks...

Okay! Now gameplay is continuous, just like a presidential term :)

The choice of puzzles is now located separately, under the main levels. They are highlighted in color!

All puzzles are available immediately, and 100% free, heh :)

..Also, puzzles can be skipped. I do not know why, but you can :) Cool, huh? =)

▪ Leaderboards:

Now visually and tactilely more convenient. The icons of the leaderboards have been changed. And also their location under each level has become more convenient. Now you will definitely notice them.

Also now you have the ability to go to all of the game's world statistics right from the level selection screen! Just one click, and you see the best players in the world, and perhaps you're among them? :)

▪ Selector design:

redesigned and made much more intuitive, compact, informative, and beautiful. Now designers with higher education can move in and live there. Artemy Lebedev approves! Or not. How should I know?

==========================

▪ Especially for speedrunners:

Yes yes, the game is beloved by speedrunners, bow to you :)

A little squeeze for you:

▪ Game levels are now not interrupted by puzzles, you don't waste time skipping spots!

▪ The level is instantly restarted by pressing "R"! (on the gamepad - the right bumper)

▪ The transition to the next level, at the moment when the stat pops up is available by pressing the mouse AT ANY PLACE on the screen, as well as by pressing the keys: "Spacebar", "Enter", "Esc"

==========================

▪ Gamepads:

As always, support for current gamepads has been improved. Improved cues and icons for gamepads. Still prettier than ever.

==========================

Other fixes:

▪ A large, huge number of small, invisible fixes in the engine. Somewhere 14 million. Well, or a little less.

▪ I have a suspicion that I have not described everything. And this suspicion is very well justified.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534260/TitTok/

Write about bugs and errors here, I will fix everything:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1534260/discussions/0/4931994385950120601/